Corporate sponsors sought for West Virginia Turnpike - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Corporate sponsors sought for West Virginia Turnpike

Corporate sponsors sought for West Virginia Turnpike

Posted: Updated:
By Katy Andersen, Morning/Noon Anchor
Connect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Parkways Authority is seeking corporate sponsors for the West Virginia Turnpike.
    
The agency announced plans Tuesday to launch the program for the 88-mile (142-kilometer) toll road in southern West Virginia.
    
Parkways Authority general manager Gregg Barr says in a statement that such sponsorships have proven to be a creative revenue generator.
    
Barr says the goal is to publish a request for proposals by the end of the year.
    
The turnpike carries traffic between Charleston and Princeton on Interstates 64 and 77.
 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.