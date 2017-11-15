Troopers: Man arrested for breaking into family's home for drugs

MAYBEURY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A McDowell County man is facing criminal charges after troopers said he broke into a family member's home to steal drugs.

Trooper E. W. Boothe arrested Wilson Lee Broomfield, 32 of Maybeury, on Tuesday, November 14.

According to court documents, Broomfield broke into a family member's home and stole a large container of medication including more than 25 Xanax pills. Broomefield admitted to taking the Xanax and dumping the rest of the medication in a nearby creek.

Troopers said the break-in was caught on surveillance video.

Broomfield is charged with daytime burglary. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.