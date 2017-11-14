Missing Virginia man FOUND

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) --

UPDATE November 15, 2017- The missing man out of Richmond, Virginia has been found.

According to the Henrico Police Department in Virginia, Ryan Christopher Ferrell has been found. According to state troopers, his car was found in the Beckley area.

No word on his condition or how he was found at this time.

ORIGINAL November 14, 2017- West Virginia State Troopers need your help finding a missing person.

Ryan Christopher Ferrell was reported missing from Richmond, Virginia. State Police said he's 37-years-old, 6 foot 1 and about 230 pounds.

State Troopers tell 59News his car was found in the Beckley area.

He was last seen wearing a camp jacket and shorts.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call State Police or 911.