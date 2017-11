A home in Bluefield is destroyed by a fire Monday, Nov. 13.

Bluefield Fire Chief Rick Cary said the call came in around 5:10 p.m. at a home on the 2100 block of Groveland Drive.

Cary said when fire crews arrived the home was 50 to 60 percent involved.

Fire crews from Bluefield, W.Va., Green Valley, Bluewell, Bluefield, Va. responded to the scene.

It's unclear what started the fire.

Cary said no injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.