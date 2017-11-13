Early voting underway for bond referendum - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Early voting underway for bond referendum

Posted: Updated:
By Riley Phillips, Reporter
Connect
Early voting begins in Monroe County Early voting begins in Monroe County

Early voting began for a bond referendum that could decide the fate of two Monroe County Schools. The Monroe County Board of Education will hold its Bond Election this Saturday, November 18th. If the bond passes, a new Peterstown Elementary and Middle School could be built.

Early Voting lasts until Wednesday, November 15th, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m at the Union 911 Center and the Town Hall in Peterstown. People can vote at their usual precincts on election day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.