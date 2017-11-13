Early voting underway for bond referendum

Early voting began for a bond referendum that could decide the fate of two Monroe County Schools. The Monroe County Board of Education will hold its Bond Election this Saturday, November 18th. If the bond passes, a new Peterstown Elementary and Middle School could be built.

Early Voting lasts until Wednesday, November 15th, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m at the Union 911 Center and the Town Hall in Peterstown. People can vote at their usual precincts on election day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.