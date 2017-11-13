Firefighters Expect The Unexpected When It Comes To Calls

While firefighters were responding to a house fire on Monday, they came upon a meth lab inside the home. Captain David Mullins of the Ghent Volunteer Fire Department said discoveries like this one is a reminder for firefighters to always be prepared for the unexpected.

"We go through different types of training, we try to train for anything, but you never know what you're going to face when you get on scene," Mullins said.

According to http://Justice.gov, the chemicals used to produce methamphetamine are extremely toxic and some are highly flammable. If these chemicals are stored improperly they can cause a fire and even an explosion. Inhaling these chemicals can cause a number of problems such as; short breath, chest pain, intoxication, dizziness and nausea.

"Well if it's a known, say a meth lab, we need to make ourselves safe so we need to back out, fight it the best way we can without getting ourselves in harms way," Mullins said. "We all pray that this call that we go on that we make it back safely, we have each others backs, it's a team effort and we watch out for each other."