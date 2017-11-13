Community Center To Give Out Thanksgiving Meals in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A community center in Oak Hill is preparing for their annual Thanksgiving event.

The Lewis Christian Community Center is hosting their 17th Annual Community Thanksgiving meal next Thursday, November 23rd. They will start serving meals starting at 11:00 a.m. You have the option to dine-in from 12:00-2:00 and there is no need to make reservations.

Meal delivery is also available, but you must contact one of the following churches with your name, phone number, directions to delivery location and number of meals requested.

Here is a list of the churches: St. Andrews Episcopal Church (304) 469-3223, Oak Hill United Methodist (304) 469-4126, Oak Hill Baptist Church (304) 469-3455. Delivery requests will be accepted until 4:00 pm on Friday, November 17.

The Lewis Christian Community Center urges those who are interested in volunteering to come out and help, preparations begin November 20. If you'd like to be involved or can't and would like to donate you can contact Lesley Taylor (304) 382-1421 or Nancy Humphrey (304)640-8150. They are located at 469 Central Avenue in Oak Hill.