Operation Christmas Child National Drop-Off Week Begins

Operation Christmas Child's national drop off week kicked off on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. Hundreds of filled shoe boxes are being collected at 11 drop off centers across southern West Virginia. You can fill up a shoe box with toiletries, a small toy, and school supplies. The boxes are then given to children in need all over the world.

Alice Ann Sarver, Operation Christmas Child Bluefield Area Dropoff Coordinator said, "It gives people the opportunity to help others. There's so many areas of giving, even in our own area and our own country."

Operation Christmas Child is a program by Samaritan's Purse. You can pick up a box either at one of the 11 southern West Virginia drop-off locations, or at a Hobby Lobby and Chick-Fil-A stores. You can find out where to find your closest local drop off site here.