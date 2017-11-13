Detroit man arrested for drug deal in Oak Hill - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Detroit man arrested for drug deal in Oak Hill

By Jessica Schueler, Main Weekday Anchor
OAK HILL (WVNS) -- A drug deal gone wrong ends with one man in jail on Sunday. Police said Calvin Allen from Detroit, Michigan was caught buying heroin and oxycodone.

From there, multiple agencies executed a search warrant for a home in Hidden Valley. There, police said they found oxycodone pills, crack cocaine and marijuana in the house.

Allen is charged with one felony count of delivery of heroin and one felony count of delivery of oxycodone. He is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $30,000 dollar bond.

