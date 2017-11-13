Food pantry opening in West Virginia this week - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Food pantry opening in West Virginia this week

Posted: Updated:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Marshall University's Department of Dietetics is opening a food pantry in West Virginia this week.

The food pantry for university faculty, staff, students and community members will open Tuesday at the Department of Dietetics building in downtown Huntington.

The director of the department's nutrition education program, Alicia Fox, says research indicates nearly half of all college students have limited access to food. She says the downtown space will have free shuttles from campus to make it available to all students.

The pantry will be open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursdays. The pantry will accept non-perishable food donations as well as monetary donations. To make a donation, contact williamsk@marshall.edu or alicia.fox@marshall.edu.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.