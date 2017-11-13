Harrison County woman found guilty of strangling 3-year-old boy

A Harrison County woman accused of choking her child was convicted Saturday afternoon in Harrison County Circuit Court.



Shelby Chipps, 23, of Salem, was found guilty of child abuse creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury and child abuse resulting in bodily injury. She was acquitted on felony charges of strangulation and conspiracy in the alleged choking of her 3-year-old child in July 2016.

Chipps has been transported back to the North Central Regional Jail, where she has been held since June.

Harrison County Circuit Judge Chris McCarthy told Chipps that she must register for 10 years with the child abuse and neglect registry because of her conviction.

Chipps will be sentenced on the two felony charges on December 18 at 3:30 p.m.



Chipps' boyfriend, Brandon Ford, was also charged in the incident. His trial is set to begin December 4.