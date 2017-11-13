Wreck Shuts Down Sullivan Road - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Wreck Shuts Down Sullivan Road

By Chris Clay, Executive Producer
Beckley, WV (WVNS) -

A car accident at the 300 block of Sullivan Road shut down traffic and left at least one person injured.

Raleigh County Dispatchers said a car was sent over a hill at approximately 2:20 p.m., hitting at least one power pole on the way down. Dispatchers also reported there were lines down at the scene of the accident.

Jan Care Ambulance, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, and Raleigh County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the scene.

There is no word on when the roadway will reopen.

