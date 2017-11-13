Corps of Cadets Alumnus Lt. Col. Chris Reid Named Georgia Tech G - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Corps of Cadets Alumnus Lt. Col. Chris Reid Named Georgia Tech Game Hokie Hero

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chris Reid, a Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumnus who earned a degree in chemistry in the College of Science and a minor in leadership studies from the Rice Center for Leader Development in 2000, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Saturday's football game against Georgia Tech.

The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed.  Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review magazine.

Reid is deployed for one year to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, as the deputy chief of the Combat Plans Division, 609th Combined Air Operations Center.   He and his team are responsible for planning all U.S. and coalition air operations for U.S. Air Forces Central Command.

