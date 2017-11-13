Possible meth lab found in early morning house fire

RALEIGH COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A possible meth lab was found while crews responded to a structure fire early Monday morning.

Dispatcher said the call came in at 6:40 a.m. for a house fire on the 4000 block of Odd Road in Josephine, WV

A deputy was called out to the scene for substances found inside the home. Deputies tell 59 News a possible meth lab was found inside the home.

No injuries have been reported and the scene was cleared around 11: 00 a.m.

The Rhodell Vol. Fire Dept., Coal City Vol. Fire Dept., Sophia Fire Dept., and Best Ambulance responded to the scene.

