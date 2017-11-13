26-year-old dead, passenger taken to hospital after ATV accident

MERCER, MCDOWELL COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- One person is dead and another person is recovering in the hospital after an ATV accident on Saturday.

Officers with the Division of Natural Resources tell 59 News the accident happened Saturday evening on the Indian Trail System on Trail 62. Officers said the ATV went off trail and rolled.

The driver who has been identified as 26-year-old Tyler Doman from Waynesburg, PA was ejected and killed at the scene.

The passenger, 50-year-old Steven Sands, was taken the CAMC with unknown injuries.

