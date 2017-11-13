Worldwide warning issued to Netflix members about new scam

(WGME) -- A worldwide warning has been issued to Netflix members about a new and sophisticated scam.

Scammers are allegedly sending phishing emails claiming that the recipient’s Netflix billing information needs to be updated because it has become invalid.

When the reader clicks on the link in the email, it looks like they have landed on the real Netflix website, but it is actually a spoofed Netflix page that asks for: first and last name, date of birth, billing address, the name on the credit card and card number, expiration date and security code.

Once the person has entered the information, they see a screen that says their membership has been reactivated. All of the screens appear to be real pages on the Netflix website, but they are false.

Netflix will never ask for any personal information to be sent to us over email. This includes:

-Payment information (credit card number, debit card number, direct debit account, PIN, etc.).

-Social security number for US citizens (in any form), identification number, or tax identification number.

Netflix may email you to update this information with a link to their website, but be cautious of fake emails that may link to phishing websites. If you believe you have received a phishing message, visit the Help Center to learn how to report it.

You can contact the real Netflix by sending an email to: https://help.netflix.com.

Netflix asks members “If you received a suspicious or phishing email, forward it to phishing@netflix.com and delete the email.”

Netflix also advises members who have provided information to a fake website from a phishing email to change their Netflix password (and other accounts that use the same password) and alert your bank or credit card company immediately.