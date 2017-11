Crews respond to early morning house fire in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va (WVNS) -- Firefighters in Mercer County are currently at the scene of a house fire.

The 911 call came in around 330 this morning at a home on Frederick Street in Bluefield.

Bluefield Fire Department, along with fire departments from Bluewell and Green Valley are on the scene.

Firefighters said the house was fully involved when they arrived on the scene.

