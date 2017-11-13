UPDATE: Another Store Closing at the Town Center Mall - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Another Store Closing at the Town Center Mall

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE:

LeRoy's Jewelers will soon close it's doors, adding to the long list of stores closing in the Town Center Mall.

UPDATE: 

You can add New York & Company to the list of stores closing at the Town Center Mall in Charleston.

ORIGINAL:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017.

The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun.

PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles. 

PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless Shoe, Gymboree, and Crazy 8, and Dairy Queen.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.