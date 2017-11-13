UPDATE: Another Store Closing at the Town Center Mall

UPDATE:

LeRoy's Jewelers will soon close it's doors, adding to the long list of stores closing in the Town Center Mall.

UPDATE:

You can add New York & Company to the list of stores closing at the Town Center Mall in Charleston.

ORIGINAL:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Stores closing at the Charleston Town Center Mall continue to be ongoing in 2017.

The latest store to close at the mall is PacSun.

PacSun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross-section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of Los Angeles.

PacSun is the latest in a series of closures that have plagued the Charleston Town Center, including Sears, Payless Shoe, Gymboree, and Crazy 8, and Dairy Queen.