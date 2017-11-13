Dollar General Employees Sick After Exposure To Tainted Money - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Dollar General Employees Sick After Exposure To Tainted Money

KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Two Dollar General employees got sick after handling tainted money, according to dispatchers. 

The incident happened around 6:00 on Sunday evening.Metro Dispatch tells us that the employees handled money with an "unknown substance" on it.

The two employees transported themselves to an area hospital.  There is no word on their condition at this time.

Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's are investigating the incident.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

