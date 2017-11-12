Postal Contractor Relief Driver Admits Stealing Mail - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Postal Contractor Relief Driver Admits Stealing Mail

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -

A West Virginia man has admitted to possessing stolen mail.
    
Thirty-eight-year-old Richard Thomas Morris Jr. of Washington in Wood County pleaded guilty in federal court in Charleston last week.
    
Prosecutors say Morris was a relief driver for a U.S. Postal Service contractor whose job was to collect outgoing mail from post offices along a route between Parkersburg and Ravenswood.
    
Last November, law enforcement officials with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service stopped Morris at the Belleville Post Office and he consented to a vehicle search, which turned up a piece of opened mail addressed to a home in St. Mary's that had contained a greeting card and $50 in cash.
    
Morris faces up to five years in federal prison and up to $250,000 in fines. Sentencing was set for Jan. 22.

