Postal Contractor Relief Driver Admits Stealing Mail

A West Virginia man has admitted to possessing stolen mail.



Thirty-eight-year-old Richard Thomas Morris Jr. of Washington in Wood County pleaded guilty in federal court in Charleston last week.



Prosecutors say Morris was a relief driver for a U.S. Postal Service contractor whose job was to collect outgoing mail from post offices along a route between Parkersburg and Ravenswood.



Last November, law enforcement officials with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service stopped Morris at the Belleville Post Office and he consented to a vehicle search, which turned up a piece of opened mail addressed to a home in St. Mary's that had contained a greeting card and $50 in cash.



Morris faces up to five years in federal prison and up to $250,000 in fines. Sentencing was set for Jan. 22.

