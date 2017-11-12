State Police Welch Detachment's Toy Drive Underway - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

State Police Welch Detachment's Toy Drive Underway

Posted: Updated:
By David Horak, Reporter
Connect

The West Virginia State Police detachment in Welch is in the midst of their annual toy drive.

For more than 20 years, the detachment have welcomed new and unopened toys for local children in need. 

They explained it's a great way to give back to the community they protect and serve. "To the kids, it's also a good way to see the troopers out and to view the detachment as help when they need help," the WVSP Welch Detachment Secretary, Amy Click said.

For those of you looking to help out you can drop toys off at the department anytime before December 15th.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.