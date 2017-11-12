State Police Welch Detachment's Toy Drive Underway

The West Virginia State Police detachment in Welch is in the midst of their annual toy drive.

For more than 20 years, the detachment have welcomed new and unopened toys for local children in need.

They explained it's a great way to give back to the community they protect and serve. "To the kids, it's also a good way to see the troopers out and to view the detachment as help when they need help," the WVSP Welch Detachment Secretary, Amy Click said.

For those of you looking to help out you can drop toys off at the department anytime before December 15th.