Fayetteville Appreciates Veterans with Post-Holiday Service - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Fayetteville Appreciates Veterans with Post-Holiday Service

Posted: Updated:
By David Horak, Reporter
Connect

On November 12, 2017, the City of Fayetteville and the Fayetteville Ministerial Association held their Veterans Appreciation Day service at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building. It featured presentations about the Old Glory from the Fayette Institute of Technology JROTC.  Those who participate say this is a way to thank those who serve.

"They are always appreciative when someone takes the time to pay them a compliment and thank them for their service," the Senior Army Instructor for the Fayette County JROTC, Chris Selvey, said. "It just warms your heart."

Music at the service was performed by the Fayetteville Community Chorus.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.