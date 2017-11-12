Fayetteville Appreciates Veterans with Post-Holiday Service

On November 12, 2017, the City of Fayetteville and the Fayetteville Ministerial Association held their Veterans Appreciation Day service at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building. It featured presentations about the Old Glory from the Fayette Institute of Technology JROTC. Those who participate say this is a way to thank those who serve.

"They are always appreciative when someone takes the time to pay them a compliment and thank them for their service," the Senior Army Instructor for the Fayette County JROTC, Chris Selvey, said. "It just warms your heart."

Music at the service was performed by the Fayetteville Community Chorus.