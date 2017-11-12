Museum Remembers DuBois Championship Teams with Trophies

For one former West Virginia high school, their football team made its mark on history four times as champions of the mountain state back in the early 20th century.

However, their trophies have been lost for years. "The history is very important," the Director of the DuBois on Main Museum, Jean Evansmore said.

On Sunday, November 12, 2017, the DuBois Museum commemorated the teams with replacement trophies, honoring those Blue Hawks who beat their opponents by 56 points.

"This was before they had equipment to protect them," Evansmore said. "This is just your determination and working," he added.

It is that same determination that drives Evansmore to educate and connect the community to its rich past in order to score a better future. "That's one of the purposes of DuBois on Main. It's to educate multi-generations, multi-cultural people because we are connected," Evansmore said.

It is uncertain if any of the state champion football players are still around, but their memory lives on in both the history books and the hardware.