Deputies investigating after body found in Monroe County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Deputies investigating after body found in Monroe County

Posted: Updated:
By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Connect
Union, W.Va (WVNS) -

An investigation is underway in Monroe County after deputies discovered a body.

Deputies tell 59 News they found the body on Saturday while checking on an abandoned pick up truck on Lilly Dale Road near Union. 

The body has been identified as 60-year-old, William Comer, Jr. from  Lowell, West Virginia. 

The body has been sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiners Office in Charleston. 

The incident is currently under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the West Virginia State Police Union Detachment.

Stay with 59 News for the latest details in this developing story.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.