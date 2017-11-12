Deputies investigating after body found in Monroe County

An investigation is underway in Monroe County after deputies discovered a body.

Deputies tell 59 News they found the body on Saturday while checking on an abandoned pick up truck on Lilly Dale Road near Union.

The body has been identified as 60-year-old, William Comer, Jr. from Lowell, West Virginia.

The body has been sent to the West Virginia State Medical Examiners Office in Charleston.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the West Virginia State Police Union Detachment.

