Middle School Choir Puts on Veterans Day Celebration

One middle school in Princeton continues to put on their Veterans Day celebration.

The Pikeview Middle School Choir came out to the Chuck Mathena Center in Bluefield for their annual Veterans Day celebration. They performed patriotic songs like 'God Bless America' and the 'Star Spangled Banner.'

Those with the Chuck Mathena Center said they ask the choir to come back every year for a reason. "Jordan Stadvec is there director and she is so incredibly talented. She has definitely put together an incredible group of kids to come down here and honor our veterans here today." the Box Office Manager at the Chuck Mathena Center, Sierra Browning said.

For those who missed out on all the good music Sunday (11/12), organizers said they plan to host the group again next year.