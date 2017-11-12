Railfest in Bluefield Attracts People of All Ages

For nearly three decades, train enthusiasts from all over the mountain state go to Bluefield to showcase their railroad treasures.

Sunday, November 12, 2017 wrapped up the last day of the weekend long festival.

The Railfest Model Train Show has been going on for 29 years in a row and this year it was held at the Bluefield Youth Center.

The train festival attracted people of all ages. For some people, trains are a nostalgic past-time, but they said they haven't let age stop them from doing what they love.

One member of the New River Valley Modular Railroad Club, Steve Bienstock, creates modular trains as a hobby. Bienstock explained it's also a passion for him and trains have always been a big part of his life. "We all rode trains as kids to get from point a to point b," Bienstock said.

Others at Railfest expressed they make their models to get younger generations interested in trains. "Seeing the kids facial expressions, they just love it and they just smile. That's what gets me smiling and makes my day," the President of Roanoke Valley Modular Railroad Club, Billy Nauert, said.

Train memorabilia, pictures and books took over the festival, allowing those of the older and newer generations to enjoy the heritage trains hold.