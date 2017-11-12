Fayette County Cats Potentially Poisoned - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Fayette County Cats Potentially Poisoned

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Oak Hill, W.Va. (WVNS) -

Fayette County Animal Control reported some cats in the Oak Hill area might be in trouble.

Animal control officers have received reports that a number of cats in Oak Hill have become very ill.

One veterinarian at the Oak Hill Animal Hospital suspected the cats might have been poisoned. It is believed the area around the Fayco Lumber building might be dangerous.

If you have outdoor animals in that area you are urged to keep them inside.

