Oak Hill Police Arrest Detroit Man for Drug Related Crimes

The Oak Hill Police Department has made an arrest after finding drugs in a home the Oak Hill area.

Police said Calvin Allen from Detroit, Michigan was caught buying heroin and oxycodone in Fayette County. From there multiple agencies executed a search warrant for his home in Hidden Valley. There police found oxycodone pills, crack cocaine and marijuana in the house.

Allen is charged with one felony county of delivery of heroin and one felony county of delivery of oxycodone.

He is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $30,000 dollar bond.