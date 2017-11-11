Shoney's Gives Back to Veterans

In Mercer County, Shoney's thanked veterans for their service by serving up free meals.

From pancakes to omelets, veterans got the chance to munch on a great meal all free of charge.

Employees explained this is just one way they can give back to them men and women who have given so much for our country's freedom.

Several veterans took advantage of the free meals Saturday morning (11/11) with Shoney's breakfast buffet.