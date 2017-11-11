The City of Welch Continues Veterans Day Parade

For almost a century, McDowell County residents continue to honor those who have severed our country on Veterans Day.

the City of Welch continues to put on their annual Veterans Day Parade.

The parade is held in the city of Welch and has been going on for 96 years. One woman who now lives in New Jersey explained she was born and raised in McDowell County and wouldn't miss out on the festivities for anything. "I'm glad to see it's actually still going after all these years. It's a great thing and the people are coming out," Welch native, Tonjua Wilson said.

Community churches, local schools, first responders and local businesses participated in the parade to show their appreciation. The streets of downtown Welch were flooded with people of all ages. One Welch native, Emily Lester marched in the parade and said she did it for the veterans. "They gave us freedom, they fought for our freedom," Lester said.