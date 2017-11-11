James Madison University Officials Approve Tuition Hike

James Madison University officials have approved a tuition hike of $1,000 per year.



The Daily News-Record reports that the university's board of visitors approved a proposal Friday that calls for the increase to take effect for the freshman class of 2018.



This year's tuition and mandatory fees total $7,250 for in-state students, while out-of-state students pay $23,650.



The additional money would be spent on faculty and staff compensation, financial aid, academic scholarships and student career planning resources.



The proposal would guarantee that in-state students in the next two freshman classes would not have a tuition increase of more than 3 percent per year for the rest of their college career, but that is dependent on stable state funding.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)