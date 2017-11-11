Disgruntled Ex-Employee Stole 33 Cats From Facility - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Disgruntled Ex-Employee Stole 33 Cats From Facility

Posted: Updated:
By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Connect
HSRC is holding a yoga fundraiser at Balance Life Center in Beckley HSRC is holding a yoga fundraiser at Balance Life Center in Beckley
WARWICK, R.I. (AP) -

A Rhode Island animal care clinic and shelter says a former employee broke into the clinic and stole more than 30 cats this week.
    
Care for Animals and PAAWS Rhode Island said Friday that police have been made aware of the Tuesday theft.
    
The Warwick shelter says the recently terminated employee took the 33 cats because she wanted to retaliate against the facility for losing her job.
    
The shelter says it has no information on the location or condition of the cats.
    
Warwick police say a note was left behind saying the cats were taken to "relieve stress."
    
Police are investigating.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.