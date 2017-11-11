Schools Won't Make up 5 Days Lost in Industrial Fire

West Virginia education officials say schools won't have to make up five days lost because of a massive warehouse fire.



State Superintendent of Schools Steven Paine granted Wood County schools a waiver for the days lost in October due to the fire.



Wood County Schools Superintendent John Flint made the request that the state-required 180 days of instruction be reduced by five days.



The county's schools closed because of air quality concerns from the fire, as officials conducted air quality tests and replaced filters in schools before classes resumed Oct. 30.



The blaze began Oct. 21 in the 420,000-square-foot (39,000-square-meter) property owned by Columbia, Maryland-based Intercontinental Export Import Inc., which says it buys and sells an array of recycled plastics worldwide.

