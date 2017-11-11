Pennington Funeral Home Engulfed in Flames Saturday Morning

Several emergency crews rushed to the scene of a structure fire early Saturday morning (11/11).

Fayette County 911 Dispatchers said they received reports of a fire at 4:44 a.m. at the Pennington Funeral Home in Gauley Bridge.

Dispatchers reported no one went to the hospital with injuries, but Jan-Care Ambulance was on scene.

Along with Jan-Care Ambulance, fire crews with the Gauley Bridge Volunteer Fire Department, the Montgomery Fire Department, the Gauley River Volunteer Fire Department and the Boomer Volunteer Fire Department worked to put the fire out.

At this time it is still unclear what caused the blaze.

