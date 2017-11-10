Minden welcomes national environmental activist

The small town of Minden, located just outside Oak Hill in Fayette County welcomed a well known environmental activist and author.

Her name is Lois Gibbs and she's best known for helping hundreds of families living in toxic environments relocate to safer areas.

On Friday, she stopped in town for a press conference and met with people living in the community.

In 1978 Gibbs managed to secure support from then president Jimmy carter who authorized an emergency declaration that ultimately relocated 900 hundred families, including hers, from a near by toxic chemical dump site in Niagara Falls, New York . Since then she has dedicated her life to helping thousands of community organizations facing environmental threats. She is looking to do the same in Minden.

"The ultimate goal is clean up and relocation," Gibbs said. "It's certainly not putting pipelines in and providing new transport routes for this stuff to get into everything else. We can always win these fights I mean we truly can."

Minden residents say their small knit community has turned into a toxic town. The community has areas that have tested positive for polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB'S) by the EPA. According to the EPA, PCB's can cause cancer. People living the town say those chemicals come from abandoned mine sites.

Gibbs will spend the next few days in Minden to host a workshop for residents and provide them with tips and advice on how to get the governments help with relocating.