American National University celebrates student veterans - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

American National University celebrates student veterans

Posted: Updated:
By Riley Phillips, Reporter
Connect
American National University honors student veterans American National University honors student veterans

American National University threw an intimate Veteran's Day celebration to honor students who have served in the military. The university wanted to thank all of the veterans who attend the school.

Marie Blackwell, City of Bluefield Ambassador, spoke about the history of Veteran's Day. Blackwell said it is important to always remember those who sacrificed for this country.

"We need to honor our veterans because our country wouldn't be where it is today without our veterans," Blackwell explained.

Each veteran received a gift of appreciation from the university.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.