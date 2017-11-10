American National University celebrates student veterans

American National University threw an intimate Veteran's Day celebration to honor students who have served in the military. The university wanted to thank all of the veterans who attend the school.

Marie Blackwell, City of Bluefield Ambassador, spoke about the history of Veteran's Day. Blackwell said it is important to always remember those who sacrificed for this country.

"We need to honor our veterans because our country wouldn't be where it is today without our veterans," Blackwell explained.

Each veteran received a gift of appreciation from the university.