Veterans honored at Always Free Walk of Honor

Always Free Walk of Honor at the Those Who Served Memorial

Seventy new bricks were dedicated to veterans at the Always Free Walk of Honor in front of the Those Who Served Memorial. Around 1,000 veterans now have a brick dedicated to their service in the military.

Always Free Honor Flight has put on this dedication ceremony for four years. Dreama Denver, President of Always Free Honor Flight, said it was a privilege to pay tribute to former members of the military.

"To be able to do something for our veterans, even though it feels like a small thing compared to what they've done, but it's an honor for all of us," Denver said.

All of the proceeds from the bricks go towards Always Free Honor Flight. The next honor flight will be on May 23rd, 2018. To apply to for an honor flight, visit http://www.bobdenver.com/