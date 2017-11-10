Stuarts Smokehouse in Alderson Honors Veterans and First Responders with Free Hot Dogs

Stuarts Smokehouse in Alderson will be offering free hot dogs for the first time November 11th for all veterans and first responders. There will also be a concert at ten in the evening for free with Stockyard Parade Band at 10 p.m.

Jeremy Urban, a Stuart Smokehouse employee, he is proud to honor the veterans in any way he can.



"It just seems like a great idea where we're at right now as a country and everything that's going on in the news and society we just felt like it was the right thing to do to support everybody," Urban said.



Veterans can enjoy free hot dogs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

