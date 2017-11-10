Princeton honors Veterans

Princeton pulled out all the stops for its annual Veteran's Day Parade. People lined Mercer Street to pay tribute to those who put their lives on the line for our freedom.

James Hughes served in the Air Force during Vietnam. He said seeing people show their support and appreciation for veterans is heartwarming.

"It just makes my heart feel wonderful. It just brings a smile to my face every time I see veterans honored anywhere," Hughes said.

People of all ages came out to watch former military members and veterans organizations march all the way to the courthouse. Local schools were also involved. Vaughn Thacker, member of the Princeton High School Junior ROTC, said it was a privilege to honor those who came before him.

"I love to give back to our veterans, I love to give them respect, and I think today is just going to be a nice tribute to them," Thacker explained.

The parade also included different law enforcement agencies around Mercer County and even a local Girl Scout troop.