Seasons Place Holds Ribbon Cutting for Hometown Heroes

Dozens of people gathered in Lewisburg November 10th for a special Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Seasons Place. Seasons Place is an assisted living center that helps people live a fulfilling life.



They wanted to honor their veterans in a special way this year, so they created a Hometown Heroes wall. The wall has several pictures of Veterans from the community.

Stephanie Mccutcheon, the Life Enrichment Coordinator at Seasons Place said she loves interacting with the veterans and was happy to do something to honor them.



"This is one of our greatest generations and its an honor getting to be with them everyday and getting to know a lot of them and serve them, like they have served for us," McCutcheon said.



Seasons Place worked for several weeks with families to get the pictures of veterans and complete the special project.