Congressman And Local Leaders Discuss Ways To Bring Tourists, Money To The Area

RALEIGH COUNTY, W. Va (WVNS) -- Congressman Evan Jenkins is bringing tourism experts together.

For 3rd Congressional District Congressman Evan Jenkins, skiing on the slopes of Winterplace Ski Resort and white water rafting down the Gauley River are some of his favorite memories from his childhood. Now he wants to help others have some of the same experiences by expanding tourism in the state.

On Friday, Representative Evan Jenkins held a round-table discussion at Winterplace Ski Resort to collaborate with local business owners and community leaders on ways to bring more people to the area including improving local airports and train stations.

"We're trying to make sure we are connecting the federal resources, the federal relationship that we have working in Washington on the behalf of the people of southern West Virginia, with the facilities like Winterplace,"Jenkins said.

During the discussion, they also talked about ways to bring in more money to the area.

"There are funding resources, relationships that we're really maximizing in our working congress and we're going to sit down around the table today with people connected to tourism making sure that one plus one equals three in the opportunities that we have here in southern West Virginia," Jenkins said,

Those who attended the event said they learned a lot and are looking forward to the future of tourism for the state.