BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Crews are on scene of a water main in Beckley.

Dispatchers said it happened on the corner of F and South Fayette Street. They said a truck hit a fire hydrant causing water to spray everywhere.

Beckley Water Company and the Beckley Fire Department are on scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area until crews clear the scene.

