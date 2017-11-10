Chic-fil-A Gives Out Free Food To Show Appreciation To The Military

It was military appreciation day at one local fast food restaurant.

Chick-fil-A in Beckley is giving away free chicken sandwiches.This was for all veterans and active duty service members with a valid ID. Chick-fil-A said they value the service these brave men and women have given to our country and it's their way of saying thank you.

"We honor the people that's been over seas and fought for the great land and we appreciate it," General Manager of Chic-fil-A at Beckley Galleria, Craig Allen, said.

This offer was only at the Chic-fil-A at Crossroads Mall and the one at Beckley Galleria.

