Kaine Co-Sponsors Veterans Small Business Ownership Improvements Act

Ahead of Veterans Day on Saturday, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA), co-chair of the Senate Military Caucus and a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is co-sponsoring the Veterans Small Business Ownership Improvements Act. This bill would authorize new entrepreneurship training initiatives and improving existing programs for members of the armed forces, veterans and their families.
"This legislation would give our veterans and military family members the training they need to launch a small business and succeed as entrepreneurs," Kaine said. "Service members and their spouses come out of the service with a wide range of skills and this bill will help them apply those skills as small business owners, and ultimately help grow the economy."
The Veterans Small Business Ownership Improvements Act would:
Veteran entrepreneurs are significant contributors to the economy, employing over 5.7 million workers nationwide. However, many service members transitioning from the military do not have some of the necessary background to start and sustain a business and have had difficulty accessing existing programs administered by the federal government. The Veterans Small Business Ownership Improvements Act would help facilitate the transition of service members to civilian employment and benefit the economy.
