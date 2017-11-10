Panera Bread Offering Freebies to Veterans on November 11th - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Panera Bread Offering Freebies to Veterans on November 11th

By Alida Donnelly, Meteorologist
Panera Bread is offering a free giveaway for Veteran's Day. They are honoring our local heroes, active duty and veterans, who stop by in their uniform, or show their military I.D. Those who take part will receive a pastry or bakery item and cup of coffee for free.

"I personally do know a few people and it's just always good to give back to them because they do give so much. You know, the least we can do is to give them their one day and give them the free pastry and the free coffee," Stacey Morrison, Panera Bread Beckley General Manager, told us. 

Panera Bread's military freebies only happen on Saturday, November 11th, 2017. 

