Veterans Zip For Free This Weekend at ACE Adventure Resort

By Alida Donnelly, Meteorologist
ACE Adventure Resort is honoring veterans  with a free zip lining trip. November 10th, 11th, 12th, 2017, they are offering buy-one-get-one-free zip lining trips. If you bring a veteran with you, and you're a paying guest, your veteran gets to zip for free. A new restaurant, called Lost Paddle, and from now until April, they are running a special buy one night at their cabins and get the second night free. 

"Many of us have family members that have served in the armed forces, or friends, or even people that are serving right now. You know the beauty of what they do it's a tough job but it allows us to have fun like this on the weekend and go zip lining and spend time with our family," Haynes Mansfield, Marketing Director at ACE Adventure Resort, said. 

ACE Adventures Resort will be starting a Music Series in December bringing different bands into the area. You can book your adventure on their website 

