God and Country Service at Appalachian Bible College

Appalachian Bible College honored veterans and our nation in a God and Country Service. They began celebrating God and Country Day as soon as the college formed back in the 1950. The day honors our veterans and our nation. All students at Appalachian Bible College attended the service, even Governor Jim Justice stopped by to say a few words.

"I think it's important to have the governor here and it's a privilege. It just shows our respect for our state, the great state of West Virginia, and our nation," Karisa Clark, Director of Public Relations at Appalachian Bible College, said.

Appalachian Bible College gave Governor Justice a book with letters from the students to commemorate his visit.