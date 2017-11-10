Military Funeral Held for Couple Killed at Church

More than 500 people have attended a private funeral on a San Antonio-area Air Force base for a husband and wife who were among the more than two dozen killed when a gunman opened fire at a small-town Texas church.



News outlets report that the service for Scott and Karen Marshall was held Thursday afternoon at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph.



Randy Martin, spokesman for the 12th Flying Training Wing, says a traditional military funeral was held for the couple, who were killed Sunday at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. The service was closed to media and the public at their family's request.



Martin told the newspaper that Karen Marshall was promoted posthumously to senior master sergeant. She had been planning to retire from the military soon. Martin said Scott Marshall, already a military retiree, was a civilian employee at the base.

