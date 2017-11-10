Louis C.K. expresses remorse for behavior

Comedian Louis C.K. says recent allegations of sexual misconduct are true and has released a statement expressing remorse about using his power "irresponsibly."



The comedian's statement issued Friday says the sexual misconduct allegations by five women against him "are true" and he "can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them."



He apologized to the cast and crew of several projects he's been working on, his family, children and friends, his manager and the FX network.



The 438-word statement ends with the comedian vowing to stop talking and leave the spotlight, stating "I will now step back and take a long time to listen."

