Bluefield College Golden Grads Establish $50,000 Endowed Scholarship

Bluefield College honored 25 members of its class of 1967 with induction into the school's Golden Graduate Society during Homecoming festivities on campus, October 20-22, 2017, and the Golden Grads returned the favor by announcing the creation of a Class of '67 Endowed Scholarship Fund starting at $50,000 in gifts.

Eighty-six alumni and friends in all returned to watch the former BC students be inducted into the prestigious Golden Graduate Society, created in 2009 to honor and preserve the legacy of alumni from the Golden Anniversary Era. Since then, nearly 200 Golden graduates have been inducted into the society, including 25 this year from the class of '67.

"We are grateful for your commitment to Bluefield College, and we're thankful for you spending this weekend with us," alumni director Josh Grubb told the Golden Grads. "You are an elite group, and we appreciate your commitment to get together and to maintain your friendships."

The 25 members of the class of 1967 - the largest group of inductees ever to be welcomed to the Golden Graduate Society - included Barry Bailey ('67) of Gloucester, Virginia; John Betterton ('67) of Clayton, North Carolina; Loretta Carty ('67) of Meadowview, Virginia; Danny Collins ('67) of Fairlawn, Virginia; Patricia Keatley Collins ('67) of Fairlawn, Virginia; Jerry Dickerson ('67) of Brevard, North Carolina; Elaine Martin Dietz 9'67) of Chester Virginia; Robert Houck ('67) of Culpepper, Virginia; Melissa Lutkins Klanecky ('67) of Ruther Glen, Virginia; John Lippincott ('67) of Fredericksburg, Virginia; Linda Smith Lively ('67) of Wytheville, Virginia; William Lively ('67) of Wytheville, Virginia; Jane McClung Lookabill ('67) of Draper, Virginia; Betty Davis Mason ('67) of Powhatan, Virginia; Lewis Mason '(66) of Powhatan, Virginia; Peter Mays ('67) of Suffolk, Virginia; Raymond Rowland ('67) of Gretna, Virginia; Carolyn Jenks Shelton ('67) of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina; David Shelton ('67) of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina; William Trimyer ('67) of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina; Charles warren ('67) of Lenoir City, Tennessee; David Zurek ('67) of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Russell Collins ('67) of Nashville, Tennessee.

"Fifty years has gone by so quickly," said Lippincott. "We have a group from our class that meets every year, but this is our first time back on campus. We made lifelong friends here. Bluefield College was a blessing to me. I needed a place like Bluefield College."

The new inductees were individually recognized by Grubb, BC president Dr. David Olive, and BC vice president for advancement and finance Ruth Blankenship. They each received a gold medallion engraved with the Golden Graduate Society insignia and a BC label pin imprinted with the college seal.

"We hope this becomes a regular time of reunion for you," said Blankenship about the Golden Grads' return to their alma mater for Homecoming. "You are a significant group of alumni, and this is a significant milestone to celebrate."

The Golden Graduates also celebrated $50,000 in gifts, which they accumulated for the purpose of creating a class of '67 Endowed Scholarship Fund. They announced the scholarship during the induction ceremony with the hope of providing financial aid to current and future BC students so that they might have the same experience the Golden Grads had at Bluefield.

"The friends in this class have lasted. These are some of my dearest friends," said Lookabill who spoke of the significance of the class of '67 celebration and scholarship. "I enjoyed Bluefield College. I enjoyed the spiritual aspect. I grew spiritually here and I got a good education. I appreciate it very much. It was some of the best years of my life."

The Golden Graduates celebration also included a dinner and the presentation of the beloved southern comedy-drama Steel Magnolias, featuring BC Theatre cast and crew of current and former students, like Jennifer Bohannan ('11) of Bluefield, West Virginia; Cameron Burton ('95) of Bland,Virginia; Tiffany Carter ('01) of Bastian, Virginia; and Heather Sharp ('17) of Bluefield, Virginia.